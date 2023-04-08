Home Cities Ahmedabad

Gujarat: 95 sanitation workers died since 2019, no government officials charged  

A national government survey found that 13,460 people in the nation were employed in drain and septic tank cleaning in 2018, and that number increased to 58,098 people in 2019.

Published: 08th April 2023 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging (File | EPS)

Manual scavenging (File | EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Circulars issued by the Gujarat Government's Urban Development and Housing on 10 May 2019 and the Panchayat and Village Development Department on 11 July 2019 stated the same thing: "If any sanitation worker dies while cleaning the underground drains, septic tank, so make a class II officer of the corporation an accused."

95 sanitation employees have died and 45 cases have happened since the circulars were issued, however, no government official has been charged with a crime says Purushotham Vaghela, sanitation worker rights activist. 

It's also important to note that over the past 15 days, seven sanitation employees have died in Gujarat in three different instances. 

Despite the fact that the court ruled against it in some parts of Gujarat, excrement is still manually cleaned from private and public dry toilets and open drains. 

Three workers died in Bharuch while cleaning drains. Two died in Umargam, Valsad, while entering to clean the sewer, and two died in Rajkot due to a gas leak while cleaning drains.

Vaghela accuses the government and claims that “by order of the government of India, a helpline number 14420 has been established in Gujarat to stop manual scavenging. However, when you call this number, you are given the general number of the corporation to complain there, and the number provided by the
the corporation accepts complaints for water and sewerage problems, not to stop manual scavenging, and a helpline has been established, but no staff has been appointed, it was no use.”

Over the past three decades, Gujarat has had the second-highest incidence of cleaning worker fatalities in the nation. A national government survey found that 13,460 people in the nation were employed in drain and septic tank cleaning in 2018, and that number increased to 58,098 people in 2019. There are 105 families working as manual scavengers in Gujarat.

Hiren Banker, a spokesperson for the Congress party, said “The mortality toll from manual scavenging of drains and septic tanks in the state of Gujarat has progressively climbed to 136 in the last three decades due to poverty and a lack of alternative employment possibilities."

“Scavenging is a dangerous practice that is costing Gujarati citizens their lives; this is scary and serious,” he added.

In a recent Gujarat assembly budget session, Social Justice Department also accepted in the assembly that “some private contractors hire workers from other states and ask them to enter into drains, which leads to tragedy.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Sanitation workers Death
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp