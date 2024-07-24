Investigation initiated over issuance of Aadhaar and Ayushman cards to Pakistani nationals in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In the Mehsana District of Gujarat, an incident has brought to light the issuance of Aadhaar cards to four Pakistani citizens based on fraudulent identity documents. Following this, Ayushman cards were also generated using the Aadhaar details for the Pakistani nationals residing in India on long-term visas.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the issuance of these Aadhaar and Ayushman cards. Ayushman cards are typically issued based on ration card details and income records.

Thakor Dharmabhai Nathubhai, who has been living in Saharnagar, Lakhwad, on a long-term visa from Pakistan for five years, obtained four Ayushman cards. Following the issuance of these cards due to systemic oversight, the Health Department has taken action. District Development Officers have instructed the health department to conduct an inquiry and provide a comprehensive report on the incident.

Mehshana Taluka Health Officer Dr. Suhag Shrimali said, “An investigation revealed that a Pakistani family comprising six members resides in Sahakar Nagar, Lakhwad, Mehsana taluka under long-term visas".

Currently, five family members are residing here as their daughters are married here. The family obtained a ration card in 2021, which was deactivated in 2023.

Subsequently, Aadhaar cards and income forms were issued based on the ration card. Among the five members, four were issued Ayushman cards. Bhureben Thakore underwent uterine surgery under the Ayushman scheme.

"These individuals originate from Pakistan's Sindh province and currently live as refugees,” Shrimali said.

An investigation is underway to determine the issuers of these cards and the authenticity of the income statements.

State-level authorities have been contacted for information regarding the issuance of Ayushman cards. Thakor Dharmabhai Nathubhai, Thakor Bhuriben Dharamun, Thakor Meenakumari Dharamun, and Thakor Mohanlal Dharamun are among those who have been issued Ayushman cards.

District Health Officer Dr. Mahesh Kapadia stated to the media, "For the Ayushman card, ration card, Aadhaar card, and proof of income documents need to be submitted. It appears that this Pakistani refugee family possibly submitted all three documents, leading the agency to issue the Ayushman card. The nodal officer will oversee the investigation and submit a report to the DDO. We will investigate further to determine who issued the necessary documents for the Ayushman card and when."

This is not the first incident in Mehsana. Previously, in 2022, election cards were issued to six members of a Pakistani refugee family residing in Sainath Society, Mehsana city. The Special Operations Group (SOG) lodged a complaint against these six members at the Divisional Police Station in Mehsana City and conducted an investigation