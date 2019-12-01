Home Cities Bengaluru

Teen wins prize for gadget that allows impaired to hear

Shivaprakash said he has been experimenting with vibrations and its uses ever since Class 10.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Shivaprakash, second-year BE student of Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, with his vibration converter, a gadget for the hearing impaired | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Physics of vibrations and its potential to make human life better occurred to Shivaprakash in Class 10 and he began experimenting on how a mere phone call could turn off a water pump from a distance. This journey with physics made this teenager bring about a solution for hearing impaired persons.

On Saturday, Shivaprakash, second-year BE student of Kongu Arts and Science College, Erode, won the second place at the National B-plan competition for this invention of a model that works on the basis of bone conducting technology — which transfers vibrations from bone to nerves to the brain.  He created a small box which converts the sound to vibrations, which are transferred through a wire to the user. While one end of the wire is connected to the vibrator converter, the other end is to be bitten by the user who is hearing impaired. The vibrations pass from the bones connected to the teeth and to the nerves that carry the sound to the brain. 

Shivaprakash said he has been experimenting with vibrations and its uses ever since Class 10. And over time, its use for the hearing impaired occurred to him. Son of a driver and a homemaker, Shivaprakash has taken on himself to fund his own research and has taken his technology to eight competitions so far.

Coming from a small town in Erode, he said language has always been a barrier in communicating his ideas thus far, and the competitions give him an opportunity to learn. A mere second year BE student, Shivaprakash on Saturday won the second place at the competition where he was competed with MBA students from top institutions in the country.He is now patenting a low-cost compact ear piece which is based on this mechanism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp