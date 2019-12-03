Download Suraksha app: Police chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the recent gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has appealed to the public, especially women, to download SURAKSHA — a fully integrated personal safety app, to get immediate response for any distress calls.

“We are focusing more on women’s safety in and around the city and more and more women have been asked to download to use it during emergency. Each police station in the city has been provided with two patrolling vehicles, which is exclusively to attend such issues at the earliest,” said the top cop.

Women can use this app during emergency, within nine minutes of their call, the Hoysala vehicle will reach the spot to help. “More than 1 lakh people have downloaded this app.”