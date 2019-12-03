Home Cities Bengaluru

Learn quilling at this art workshop

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans can now grab the opportunity and learn quilling art and make an impressive artwork. The quilling workshop will teach a step by step process of making beautiful art with different shapes and techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds. At the end of the workshop, one can carry home a beautiful artwork/craft created by them.

The workshop is open all even if they do not have any previous experience or training in any form of art or craft. All art materials will be provided to those who attend this workshop. However, children below the age of 10 cannot be a part of this.

Quilling or paper filigree is an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs. With help of quilling one can make keyrings, jewellery, decorative items, greeting cards, 3D models and more. This workshop aims to teach how to start with quilling, making basic shapes and also some basic knowledge about quilling.

The workshop will be held at The Living Walls, Kumaaraswamy Layout from 9.30 am to 11.30 am on December 3. Those interested can call on 091083 37700.

