Police officers open fire at man who stabbed head constable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police on Monday opened fire at a 29-year-old man who had allegedly stabbed a head constable two days ago. The man has been identified as Mardan Khan alias Mardani, a resident of Chamundinagar, involved in several criminal cases including an attempt to murder in RT Nagar and Hebbal police station limits.A senior police officer said Mardani had gone absconding after he had stabbed head constable Nagarahaih M K repeatedly on November 30.

Acting on a tip off, the police had nabbed him on Sunday night and he was taken to the spot where he attacked the police officer for spot mahazar. Mardani got down from the police vehicle and showed the spot where he had “hidden the knife” used for stabbing Nagarajaih, the officer said. “But he took the knife and attacked two other policemen in a bid of escape. He also pelted stones at the police vehicle when inspector Mithun Shilpi told him to surrender. The inspector shot him in his legs...”

The injured policemen were taken to a private hospital while Mardani was rushed to a government hospital for the first aid, he said. On November 30, Mardani and his friends allegedly created nuisance at Chamundinagar and bullied girls near an under-construction site. Nagarajaih along with constable Chandrakanth Shedabala who were on patrol spotted the group. The trouble-makers tried to escape, but Nagarajaih managed to nab two of them. In his bid to escape, Mardani stabbed Nagarajaih in his stomach repeatedly, the police officer said.