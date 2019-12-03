Research scientist files complaint against neighbours over harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old research scientist has alleged that she is being harassed and insulted by a few residents of her apartment. She alleged that they have posted negative information about her sexual orientation on social media and also bad-mouthed her in the meetings and functions of the apartment.

Sandhya (name changed) has accused them of gossiping about her gender and asking whether she’s a man or a woman, in the apartment’s WhatsApp group and on social media.

“They also abused me on the basis of my gender. This is affecting my professional and personal life,” she said in her complaint filed with Bandepalya police station. In her complaint, she claimed that the residents of the apartment identified as Srinivasa Kumar, Amith Kumar and Anindya, harassed her and have been insulting her for the last two years. Unable to bear the harassment, she approached the police.

Sandhya has been staying in the apartment for the last four years. Her ordeal started two years back, when a few residents started talking ill about her. She alleged that the accused people used filthy words for her and passed obscene comments, even in the meetings held in the apartment and the functions. As a result, she wasn’t able to concentrate on her work or even stay or walk freely in the apartment.

An investigating officer said, we have taken up the case and are investigating. “According to the residents, the accused and the complainant have had differences for the last two years over some issues. We will take necessary action,” the officer added.