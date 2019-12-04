Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police ask women to use safety app Suraksha

The Commissioner provided links to download the app for both android and apple phone operating systems.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

For representational purposes

By IANS

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday made a public appeal, especially to women, for using the Suraksha app for security, safety and assistance from the police.

"When stuck in an emergency, download the Bengaluru City Police Suraksha App, press the red button to trigger the police and to alert your family and friends," said Rao in a Facebook post on the city police official page.

The Commissioner provided links to download the app for both android and apple phone operating systems.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the city police flagged a false women's helpline number doing rounds on social media, asking women in distress to contact.

"The number 9969777888 does not belong to Bengaluru city police, people are requested not to believe or share this fake message," the city police said.

More than a 1 lakh people have already downloaded the Suraksha App which was launched in April 2017 to alert the police control room and dispatch the police patrol vehicle nearest to the distress alert.

The police said every police station in the city is equipped with two patrolling vehicles, with the exclusive mission to attend to emergency calls.

Following the gang rape and immolation of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad recently, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said any distress call will be replied to in seven seconds.

Rao said the police station jurisdiction will not restrict the police from acting as the case can be transferred after first responding.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro has allowed all women to carry a pepper spray for safety, following a woman passenger questioning the Metro on Twitter for arbitrarily depriving women of a handy self defence equipment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Police Bengaluru safety app Suraksha
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp