Golden Chariot to start rolling from March ’20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An agreement was inked between the Karnataka State Tourism Corporation Limited (KSTDC) and the South Western Railway (SWR) zone on Tuesday, in connection with the operation of the Golden Chariot train. It will start commence operations from March 2020.

According to an official release from South Western Railway, the new itineraries are a mix of history, culture, wildlife and nature. The first circuit will cover the Yesvantpur (YPR) - Vasco-Da-Gama (VSG) route via Mysuru, Shravanabelagola, Hospete, Badami. The seven-night and eight-day tour will cover the heritage city of Mysuru, backwaters of Kabini, showcase Halebidu and Belur, the Krishnadevaraya Kingdoms, Badami Caves, Aihole and Pattadakal. Goa and its churches will also be part of it.

The second circuit will cover the Yesvantpur (YPR) - Thiruvananthapuram (TVC) circuit. The seven-nights and eight-days package covers Chennai, Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Thanjavur, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Poovar Beach, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. The temples, churches and the beaches in Kerala, including luxury houseboats, will be covered.

General Manager, SWR Ajay Kumar Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, SWR Shiv Raj Singh, and GM of KSTDC Nagaraj, were present in Hubballi on the occasion. The Indian Railways will take charge of the operation. The KSTDC has also signed an agreement with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for management of ‘on-board’ services of the Golden Chariot.

The 18-coach train with 44 guest rooms has a capacity of 84 guests, it added.