Grievance redressal panel set up for complaints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, a grievance redressal committee has been set up to look into complaints, needs and other issues put forth by the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme. The grievance redressal commitee was proposed by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, that executes the scheme under the aegis of the department. “The committee has to find solutions related to complaints, lack of facilities, improvements to be made under the scheme. Until now complaints were received via post, email, fax, phone calls, which were registered online. There is a need to take necessary action because of which committees will be set up in all 30 districts,” the notification reads.

The state committee will consists of the Managing Director of the trust, along with two other members from the trust, members from Women and Child department, Panchayati Raj, Labour, Backward classes welfare department and medical superintendent of Victoria Hospital. In the district, the committee will be presided by the Deputy Commissioner, one official from the district Health department, Agriculture, Panchayati Raj, two from Suvarna trust and one medical superintendent of the district.