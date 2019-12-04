Home Cities Bengaluru

Safaris, thronging tourists stressing out the big cat

Aggressive tourism interferes with conservation, regulation necessary: Activists

Published: 04th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) taking up the issue of stressed-out tigers seriously, activists are calling for regulation in safaris of Bandipur and Nagarahole national parks. Scientific findings, too, reveal an urgent need for increased regulation and tourist education for tourism to be truly beneficial for parks, wildlife and local communities.

At present, Bandipur and Nagarahole parks see heavy movement of safari vehicles and tourists, especially during weekends. Activists say NTCA should come out with regulation on the number of vehicles/tourists allowed for each of these parks to protect the big cats. If the forest department has three vehicles with a capacity of 30 each, Jungle Lodges and Resorts has 7-8 vehicles with a carrying capacity of 7-8 members each. The safari operates from 6-10am and 3-6.30pm.
In some tiger reserves, safari vehicles almost stalk the tigers, disturbing them. Joseph Hoover, former State Wildlife Board member, adds, “Tigers are stressed because of obtrusive tourism. The government should stop the trend of aggressive tourism in the larger interest of conservation. Tourism is welcome, but there should be no place for invasive and destructive tourism. Tigers are severely stressed with people descending in hordes, especially during weekends.”

Regulation is necessary as there is neither tracking nor monitoring of safari vehicles in Bandipur and Nagarahole, says Rajesh Tugbere, wildlife explorer. “Despite having divided the safari into two zones, vehicles tend to congregate in one zone. At a time, some 5-6 vehicles come at one place, disturbing the tigers. In Nagarahole, safari vehicles go to three places – Kabini, Veerahosanhalli and Kutta Gate -- and so many vehicles congregate that tigers have lost their freedom.
However, forest officials deny any heavy rush at one spot, and say efforts are made to control the vehicles and not stress the animals.

Scientific findings
After surveying resorts and homestays near 10 wildlife parks in India, scientists from the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) and Columbia University found that tourism is growing rapidly in parks, at an average rate of 15 per cent. Tourist numbers range from more than 5,000 per year in Bhadra (Karnataka) to more than 5,00,000 per year in Periyar (Kerala).

Tourism is considered valuable for conservation and local economies as it generates funds for park management and provides employment. However, this may not always be true in practice, says Krithi Karanth, executive director, CWS. Rules and regulations vary across parks. In some, only forest department vehicles are allowed and in others, private vehicles enter the park. Existing guidelines and regulations for managing tourism, land and resource use need to be consistent for all parks.
Several studies show that unplanned tourism can add to existing conservation challenges in parks, and may benefit very few people. The growth in wildlife tourism presents an important opportunity to engage both rural and urban people in conservation issues and can, for some parks, provide substantial revenues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp