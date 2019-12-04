South Western Railway spreads awareness on disabilities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway observed Tuesday as “International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ at the KSR railway station. Students of St Clarets College performed a skit on the occasion to educate the public about issues of disability and problems faced by Divyangjans.

Porters, travelling ticket examiners, sanitary, housekeeping and other staff took out awareness walks to sensitise passengers about issues faced by the disabled.

A seminar was also organised to mark the day. Dr. Kiran Chauke, Artho Consultant, Apollo Hospitals, Seeshadripuram, was the guest speaker. Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager; Dr M Ravindran, Chief Medical Superintendent, Railway Hospital, and others were present. Differently-abled staff of Bengaluru Division participated in the seminar to interact and share their experiences.

The release added that the Railways offered various amenities to the disabled across its stations.