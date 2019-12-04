Station near KIA to be ready by December-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The halt station near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be ready for use by the end of the month, said Ashok Kumar Verma, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager. The Division has decided to name the station as ‘KIA Station’ and has sent its proposal to the government.

Taking part in a function organised to felicitate sportspersons at his office on Tuesday, Verma said that airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) was carrying out civil works and readying the platform so that it was possible for people heading to airport, to alight here, he said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishna Reddy said, “A proposal in connection to the station’s name has been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for his consent.”

Another pair of trains will be operated between Whitefield and Kolar as soon as the model code of conduct is lifted, he added. “This pair along with the two pairs of trains already running along the Kolar-Yelahanka Line will stop at the KIA halt station in the future,” he added.

Verma, who is also the president of the Bengaluru Division Sports Association (BDSA), felicitated 25 employees who have bagged medals in various national and inter-railway sports meet.

In a speech, the DRM said that Indian Railways had an enabling policy to encourage sportspersons.

K. Asif Hafeez, Secretary, Bengaluru Sports Association & Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, K.C. Rosa Kutty, Senior Sports Officer of the Benglauru Railway Division were present.