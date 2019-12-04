Two held for duping banks by causing glitch in ATMs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yeswanthpur police have arrested two men for allegedly duping banks by withdrawing money from ATMs and creating a technical glitch, before raising complaints that they did not get money from an ATM while withdrawing. The accused are Shahzad (28) and Shahid (23), from Haryana.

Police said that a company that maintains over ATM centres across the country had filed a compliant stating that fraudulent transactions were being made at some ATMs they maintained.

“It’s a gang of four. They first identified ATMs that did not have a security guard and then changed position of the security cameras installed. Using a valid debit card, they would withdraw the cash. When the cash was dispensed, one accused held it tight but did not pull it out, while another accomplice would turn off the ATM. The accused then took the cash and immediately contacted the customer care of the bank concerned and raised a complaint. In many cases, the system also did not debit money from their account as it developed a technical error,” the police said.

“They used to get debit cards from their relatives and use them,” the police added.