Wattpad India Awards for creative writers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wattpad, the global multiplatform entertainment company for original stories, has introduced the Wattpad India Awards. The Wattpad India Awards aim to engage Wattpad’s growing community of readers and writers in India. All the entries by the participants were done online, on the official website of Wattpad India Awards and winners will be announced on December 26.

Wattpad India Award winners will receive Wattpad India certifications and an opportunity to be featured on the Times Network. Winners will also receive professionally designed covers for their stories, Wattpad merchandise, and promotion on local Wattpad social media forums.

The first edition of Wattpad India awards will feature a jury of renowned Indian authors and publishing leaders like Kulpreet Yadav,Swati Daftuar, Senior commissioning editor, HarperCollins India; Prashasti Rastogi, Director at German Book Office of the Frankfurter Buchmesse and more.