Cop’s mom loses gold chains to pickpockets

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A policeman’s mother became a victim of pickpocket while shopping in the City Market area. The cop was also with her when the miscreants stole her gold chains. According to the complaint filed at City Market Police Station by Virupakshaiah S, head constable of City Armed Reserve (CAR) police, miscreants stole two gold chains, weighing 25 grams and 15 grams. The incident took place on Sunday when Virupakshaiah, a resident of police quarters in Adugodi, went to City Market for shopping with his mother Akkamma and grandmother Parvathamma. The two women had planned to leave for

their native Raichur district after shopping.

Akkamma did not wear the gold chains as she was scared of losing them in the crowded place. Around 5.45 pm, Virupakshaiah with her mother and grandmother went to a hotel, where Akkamma found her vanity bag was cut open by someone and her purse was missing. She had kept the gold chains and `2,000 cash in the purse. She immediately informed her son about the incident.

Speaking to TNIE, Virupakshaiah said, “It started raining on our way to the hotel. The market place was crowded and I assume that the pickpockets must have come from behind and cut open her vanity bag and stole the purse. On finding the purse missing, we went to City Market police station and filed a complaint.

A few months ago, a woman police constable had become a victim of pickpocketing when she went for shopping at the market.