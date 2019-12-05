Denied pre-booked meal by airline, flyer to move consumer court

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A passenger who was not provided food on board his flight despite his company pre-booking it for him, is not satisfied with the delayed reimbursement offered by the airline. He now plans to drag it to the national consumer court. His grouse: the rudeness of the stewardess caused him humiliation in front of co-passengers.Praveen Singh, HR Country Head of RSP India, Bengaluru, received a mail on November 28 from the SpiceJet Appellate Authority based in Gurgaon regretting the inconvenience caused to him. It offered to give him a voucher for Rs 500 and urged him to avail it within 180 days.

The mail is an outcome of a series of mails and calls made by Singh ever since he was denied a meal on August 11 on board his flight to New Delhi.Singh said that when the stewardess crossed his seat while serving meals to the rest, he told her that his meal had been booked along with the ticket. “I showed her the copy of the ticket too. She told me that it was not found in the list given to her and so I could not be given the meal,” he said. The hostess also told me she would look into the issue after serving the others.

“I went to her sometime later with my ticket. And I got this retort, “If you are hungry, then why don’t you pay and buy your meal,” Singh alleged. “The behaviour of the air hostess caused me distress,” he wrote in his complaint at the SpiceJet office at Delhi airport.Asked if rules on staff etiquette were observed, a SpiceJet representative said, “Of course, we have all rules in place. I do not know the details of it.”