All Metro stations to get bus bays

BENGALURU: It’s good news for Bengalureans as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is now looking at bus bays at all Metro stations in the city. “The Metro stations have plenty of space in front of them in regard to the footpath. We are looking at creating spaces for the buses to enter to avoid traffic jams on the road,” said a senior BMTC official.
The BMTC will soon rope in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up the bus stops. Currently, the corporation and the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to bring in BMTC buses to pick and drop passengers at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station. The trial is expected to run in the next two days. The survey for the Metro stations will be conducted after this.
However, officials are yet to decide whether to start the initiative before or after the election code of conduct. “As of now, not all buses stop at stations, but only selective ones. We are surveying the buses which have more demand, and approximately seven buses will enter, but that depends on the report,” the official said.
SWR Divisional Regional Manager Ashok Kumar Verma took to social media to applaud the new move on the integration of Rail-Road. “Great effort by BMTC,” he said.
BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said they were yet to receive the proposal. “If they send us a proposal, looking at the factors such as traffic, we will consider it,” he told TNIE.
