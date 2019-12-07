Home Cities Bengaluru

All Metro stations to get bus bays

SWR Divisional Regional Manager Ashok Kumar Verma took to social media to applaud the new move on the integration of Rail-Road.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s good news for Bengalureans as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is now looking at bus bays at all Metro stations in the city. “The Metro stations have plenty of space in front of them in regard to the footpath. We are looking at creating spaces for the buses to enter to avoid traffic jams on the road,” said a senior BMTC official.

The BMTC will soon rope in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up the bus stops. Currently, the corporation and the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to bring in BMTC buses to pick and drop passengers at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station. The trial is expected to run in the next two days. The survey for the Metro stations will be conducted after this.

However, officials are yet to decide whether to start the initiative before or after the election code of conduct. “As of now, not all buses stop at stations, but only selective ones. We are surveying the buses which have more demand, and approximately seven buses will enter, but that depends on the report,” the official said.

SWR Divisional Regional Manager Ashok Kumar Verma took to social media to applaud the new move on the integration of Rail-Road. “Great effort by BMTC,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said they were yet to receive the proposal. “If they send us a proposal, looking at the factors such as traffic, we will consider it,” he told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp