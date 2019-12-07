Culinary treat with Asian Street Food

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 1Q1 is hosting their annual Asian Street Food Festival. Live stalls and stations will serve a fusion of oriental dishes and cuisines from all across South East Asia including Japan, Mongolia, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. A range of stalls are put up with grilling, steaming, cooking and serves you dishes live in the open air courtyard all through the day.



The chefs have hand-picked and created a menu that allows you to experience a range of authentic flavours with Vietnamese five spiced grilled fish, Korean dumplings, Thai Coconut Shrimp, Indonesian Nasi Goreng with Satay, Mongolian Spiced Beef, Japanese Kushi Katsu and a range of other delectable dishes, sauces and marinades to choose from - comfort food takes on a whole new meaning!



You can enjoy the Asian Street Food Festival, anytime for a truly amazing and authentic experience.

1Q1 Kitchen & Bar is located at Express Building, Queens Road.