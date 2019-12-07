Home Cities Bengaluru

Designer duo brings back Art Deco with flapper and fringe

Published: 07th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Contemporary with a touch of timeless elegance has been the core of the work of designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, since 1997. In their latest AW ‘19 collection, they explore another dimension of their inspiration — Art Deco Era. Designer Rahul Khanna talks about this collection which features jumpsuits, gowns, tops, jackets and more. Excerpts.

The Art Deco style belongs to the roaring 20s and is considered as an initial spark to the rise of women’s rights. Clothes became an expression of women’s liberation. How does your collection put that fashion revolution in the spotlight in current times?
Beading, tuxedo jackets, flapper, fringes and lace, as the architecture which was richly adorned with edgy decorative designs, featuring geometric shapes and floral patterns, are some of the highlights. The collection highlights bold yet earthy hues, with sharply designed embellishments and surface ornamentations, enhanced with linear forms executed horizontally and vertically throughout the range of silhouettes. The 20s was influenced by culture and strength and became symbolic of prosperity and liberation and redefined the image of a woman. Our collection channels a range of power shoulders, fringe dresses, the flapper androgynous looks and tuxedo jackets. Drawing inspiration from the artworks and ornate patterns of the Art Deco Era, we fuse modern and elemental details to our embroideries symbolising celebration of the ideal contemporary woman. The use of space age and metallic sequinned detailing is our take on giving a neo-galactic twist to the era.

If you were given a chance to style Coco Chanel and Greta Garbo, what would your designs be like?
Firstly, I wouldn’t dare to style the legendary icons of the millennium, but if given a chance, I would create my very own metallic version of gingham checks or a sequinned-opulent tulle fringe dress.

What is the dominant fabric you have used for men in this collection?
I have used washed silks, heavy jacquard texture, wool blend, sand wash and silk twill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp