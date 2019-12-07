Home Cities Bengaluru

With big dreams in mind, teen motorsport athlete races ahead

Bengaluru holds a special space for him since he has spent most of his formative years here. “If I call a place home, then it has always been Bengaluru.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

From left) Kush Maini, Kapil Dev, Mikkel Jensen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite hailing from a family of professional racers, Kush Maini calls racing a risky career. You never know which one could be your last race, he says, since every event affects your position on the table. The 18-year-old racer from Bengaluru is currently riding high after helping his team – Mumbai Falcon – win the inaugural edition of the X1 Racing League, a franchise-based motorsport competition that took place at Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The race will be happening next on December 7-8 at Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai.

The league features teams from six cities. Though he hails from Bengaluru, Maini is a part of Team Mumbai, and was pitted against his brother, Arjun, a Team Bengaluru member. The Mumbai team also included Mikkel Jensen, Pippa Mann, Sohil Shah and Karthik Tharani.

“It felt great, helping my team win,” Maini, who idolises F1 champions Ayrton Senna and Kimi Raikkonen, told CE. “I was a part of a fantastic team. We should be leading the table. I hope we can build on it in Chennai,” he added.

Maini began karting when he was five years old, taking inspiration from his father, Gautam Maini, who raced in the National Racing Championship in the late 1990s.

Maini moved to London at the age of 13. Now, he has been living out of a suitcase due to the busy racing calender. His elder brother’s frequent visits, however, keep him from feeling homesick. “Arjun has been a huge support in my life. He is my home away from home. This sport is so competitive that you really need help to calm the nerves,” says Maini, who has been coached by Shree Advani, a sport psychologist and brother of snooker player Pankaj Advani. This year, he stood out on his own when he finished third in the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) F3 championship.

Bengaluru holds a special space for him since he has spent most of his formative years here. “If I call a place home, then it has always been Bengaluru. I have fond memories of the place, from going to Wonderla with cousins for go-karting to cycle racing with my brother at my old house on MG Road,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp