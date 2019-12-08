Cybercrime station shut, load mounts on others

BENGALURU: The city’s lone cyber crime police station (CCPS) has been shut down temporarily. Reason: The software can register only 9,999 cases and the station has now reached that limit. As a result, local police stations are seeing an increase in these cases now. But they lack the software or skills. Earlier this month, the CCPS had a notice up in front of the station requesting citizens to approach local police stations to file cyber complaints.
In Whitefield alone, the number of cases has gone up to 50 from 10-12 with more cases registered in Bellandur and Marathahalli. “The number of cases has gone up by two or three times. But we have three-four trained officers in each station who can look into such cases,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) M N Anucheth.
“In the past week, we have seen at least five cases registered, while earlier we used to refer the people to CCPS. The Police Commissioner has informed all cops to undergo training at CID. Though presently, not all are trained, it will happen in the near future,” said DCP (Central) Chethan Singh Rathore who has 12 stations under him.
One positive outcome of this change is that victims can now file complaints at any police station instead of at CCPS. “Since there were a large number of cases registered there, it was difficult for the officers to investigate and hence only FIRs were registered. But now, it is easier as all stations can take up cases,” said N Shashi Kumar, DCP (North).
However, stations lack the software to track down complicated cases and the software is yet to be updated. “We do not have much equipment. Since this is temporary, we manage to investigate some simple cases like online harassment, block bank accounts from being hacked etc,” said an inspector from the Central division.
Another inspector of North division said, “We cannot investigate difficult cases because we don’t have the skills for it. There are plenty of officers who are good with IT. But for comprehensive cases, we need to train policemen or the cases should be taken up by professionals,” the inspector said.
Officials said that the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) stations are likely to come up soon.
BENGALURU: The city’s lone cyber crime police station (CCPS) has been shut down temporarily. Reason: The software can register only 9,999 cases and the station has now reached that limit. As a result, local police stations are seeing an increase in these cases now. But they lack the software or skills. Earlier this month, the CCPS had a notice up in front of the station requesting citizens to approach local police stations to file cyber complaints.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls
Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops
Fresh protests in Manipur against Citizenship Bill
UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India
Sri Lanka's Tamil party to discuss 13th amendment with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals