Denied a pee break in traffic, Bengaluru folks look for novel ways

On an average day, commuters spend 5-6 hours in traffic jams across Bengaluru, say traffic experts.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:05 AM

By Chetana Belagere
BENGALURU: The city’s infamous traffic mess has thrown up an ‘below-the-belt’ problem. “When you got to go, you got to go!” may sound good as a saying, but what does one do when one wants to let go, but the traffic gridlock wouldn’t let you attend nature’s call? This situation often unfolds quietly and secretly during traffic gridlocks and affects thousands every day while travelling through congested areas like Silk Board Junction, Hosur Road or Hebbal flyover. Many people are even ending up with problems related to kidney stones from controlling their bladders while stuck in traffic for long durations.

But thousands of commuters are now tackling this problem in various ways. From new ways like using a ‘Rest in Pee’ bag, a pocket urinal created by a start-up in Pune, which can be used in cases of emergencies, to seeking suggestions online and from nephrologists on how to control their bladders, people are trying out different solutions.

“Orders from Bengaluru have gone up sharply in the past one-and-a-half months. We used to supply about 200 kits to travellers as well as those with medical conditions like diabetes, urinary incontinence, back pain and other. But now we are supplying more than 350 kits to people and many of them are those who are on the roads most of the time due to absurd traffic,”said Prakash Prajapati. He came up with the ‘Rest in Pee’ idea when he was unable to answer nature’s call while on assignment as a detective. He is now the co-founder of the company.

Bharath Sharma, a businessman who frequently commutes between BTM Layout and Electronics City, told The New Sunday Express, “I used this kit after my fiancée told me about it. The kit is gender-friendly and has a sachet which needs to be emptied into the bag and then it’s all ready to use. It has an innovative substance that locks urine in gel form while environmentally-friendly fibres remove odour. It comes with tissue paper and can be easily disposed of later.”

On an average day, commuters spend 5-6 hours in traffic jams across Bengaluru, say traffic experts. And because they have to control the bladder for long durations, several of them end up with issues related to kidneys. According to Dr Rohan Augustine, consultant nephrologist at Manipal Hospitals, “Although there is no study to prove that holding the bladder is the cause of kidney problems, many of my patients, especially young professionals who have had transplants, find it very difficult during traffic jams.”

He explained that many avoid drinking water while they are on the road and this might cause complications too. “Women come with urinary tract infections because they don’t have enough water,” said Dr Augustine.

“It’s impossible not to drink water and still stay hydrated. We are on the road sometimes for almost two hours in the mornings and two hours in the evenings. I can’t afford to look for bathrooms in these endless jams. It’s very irritating and it is a serious issue. It might sound funny, but peeing is actually a great problem.” said Rajani N A, an employee with a software company.

Some solutions given by techies on office WhatsApp groups:
Reposition your body. Do not press the lower part of your stomach.
Cross legs when standing. Don’t do while sitting as it can result in pain or possible loss of bladder control.
Don’t slouch Raise your upper body and allow your back to arch.
Don’t lean forward
Distract yourself
Don’t laugh or think about anything funny

