All Saints Church protest enters 200th day in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Sunday marks 200 days since the members of All Saints Church started their fight against Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for its plans to acquire church land for the construction of Namma Metro Phase II project from Gottigere to Nagawara. The land to be acquired is a 150-year-old heritage site which is home to more than 100 trees, has a school for special children, and an old age home. The church members have been carrying out protests since May.

The church members said that the BMRCL shifted from its original Detailed Project Report, which was a blatant violation. They even stated that in spite of the alternatives provided by the members and environmentalists, the corporation did not heed them. “It is clearly stated by the Karnataka High Court that the officials in-charge of any infrastructure development and planning agency must ensure that projects strictly conform with the provisions of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961 or face action under Contempt of Court. The proposal to build the Metro station in the All Saints Church campus clearly violates law and the aforesaid court order,” said Leo F Saldanha, trustee of Environment Support Group (ESG).

Ebenezer Premkumar, former office-bearer of the church committee, said that the BMRCL had not considered the alternatives provided by the members, but listed out some alternatives, which again required the felling of many trees. He said, “The BMRCL said that they will reduce the land to be temporarily acquired from 45,000 sqft to 15,000 sqft. The second option was that they permanently acquire 10,000 sqft of land. In both options, trees will be felled. On August 17, they came to the church and marked some portions. They said that they would send us an inspection report. However, so far, they have not sent us anything,” Premkumar said.

Arun Prasad, an activist said, “None of us are against Metro, but we are against the way it is planned which will affect the church. The alternatives we provided will help in a win-win situation for both parties. In fact, they can temporarily acquire the barren military lane close by.”

Members of ESG sent a letter to chief secretary Vijay Bhaskar, and addl chief secretary and home secretary, Dr Rajneesh Goel, pertaining to the issue. The letter also mentioned about a notice issued by the Ashok Nagar police, which the ESG said “amounts to issuing a threat to the congregation for exercising their fundamental right to pray, and to gather peacefully to protect their church and its environs.”