Home Cities Bengaluru

Classic beauties on track

The rally was flagged off at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield, and after a 60-km drive it ended at Whitefield Club.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The rally highlighted the importance of restoring the vintage cars.

The rally highlighted the importance of restoring the vintage cars.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hobby of vintage car collection can be enjoyed at many levels. I enjoy driving it. After all, cars are meant to be driven,” says T R Raghunandan, who presented his 1946 model green MG and 1933 model Austin at the vintage car rally organised by Karnataka Vintage & Classic Car Club in association with Whitefield Club. Like Raghunandan, around 75 car owners took this opportunity to take a drive in their classic beauties in the rally held at Whitefield and a total of 35 vintage cars dating from 1918 to the 1950s became stars on the road.

The oldest car is a 1918 Ford owned by DRS Prabhu. The rally was flagged off at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield, and after a 60-km drive it ended at Whitefield Club. “Every person spends around Rs 5,000 for one car for the rally, to fill up petrol and service the vehicle. Because, except these rallies and events, we really don’t get chance to drive these vintage cars. First of all, roads are not that good and then, in the crazy traffic inside the city, other drivers do rash and rough driving. That’s why we choose Whitefield. If you can come to Whitefield and drive back, that means your car is working. We are also giving tribute to Eddy Rodricks, one of the lovable members of KVCCC,” said Sulaiman Jamal, president, KVCCC, who also pointed out that there are 278 members and 600 cars members in the club.

The rally highlighted the importance of restoring the vintage cars. According to  Christopher Rodricks, a mechanical specialist for vintage and classic automobiles dated before 1965 and owner of Rodricks Restorations, Hennur, the young generation is more keen in restoring in vintage cars. “One major trend that I’m noticing is the entry of youths in this field. They can’t afford some of the big cars, but are still going for old Maruti, Fiat and old ambassador. Therefore, the value of all these cars has increased significantly. They like to come, see and sometimes get involved in restoration process, understand what goes into this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru vintage car show Karnataka Vintage & Classic Car Club
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp