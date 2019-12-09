Classic beauties on track

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hobby of vintage car collection can be enjoyed at many levels. I enjoy driving it. After all, cars are meant to be driven,” says T R Raghunandan, who presented his 1946 model green MG and 1933 model Austin at the vintage car rally organised by Karnataka Vintage & Classic Car Club in association with Whitefield Club. Like Raghunandan, around 75 car owners took this opportunity to take a drive in their classic beauties in the rally held at Whitefield and a total of 35 vintage cars dating from 1918 to the 1950s became stars on the road.

The oldest car is a 1918 Ford owned by DRS Prabhu. The rally was flagged off at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield, and after a 60-km drive it ended at Whitefield Club. “Every person spends around Rs 5,000 for one car for the rally, to fill up petrol and service the vehicle. Because, except these rallies and events, we really don’t get chance to drive these vintage cars. First of all, roads are not that good and then, in the crazy traffic inside the city, other drivers do rash and rough driving. That’s why we choose Whitefield. If you can come to Whitefield and drive back, that means your car is working. We are also giving tribute to Eddy Rodricks, one of the lovable members of KVCCC,” said Sulaiman Jamal, president, KVCCC, who also pointed out that there are 278 members and 600 cars members in the club.

The rally highlighted the importance of restoring the vintage cars. According to Christopher Rodricks, a mechanical specialist for vintage and classic automobiles dated before 1965 and owner of Rodricks Restorations, Hennur, the young generation is more keen in restoring in vintage cars. “One major trend that I’m noticing is the entry of youths in this field. They can’t afford some of the big cars, but are still going for old Maruti, Fiat and old ambassador. Therefore, the value of all these cars has increased significantly. They like to come, see and sometimes get involved in restoration process, understand what goes into this.”