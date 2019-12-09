Cooking up some Mexican magic

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chef Colibri Jimenez Silva’s interest in Mexican cuisine was triggered due to the age-old rich culture behind it. Author of Una Aventura Gastronomica and a participant of the Netflix show, The Final Table, 30-year-old Silva is on a culinary tour to India and hosted a masterclass on Mexican cuisine at Sanchez, Indiranagar, on Sunday. She also curated a five-course Mexican dinner in collaboration with Chef Vikas Seth. “It has been a great journey so far during my first visit to the country, which started from Pune. I am glad to share my Mexican cooking skills with the people here,” said Silva, who will be heading to Mumbai and Delhi after her brief stay in Bengaluru.

Speaking to CE, she thanked Mexico for her exciting journey around the world. “I love Mexico and undertake culinary tours around the world to share the type of ingredients, food and culture of the country. Bringing back a little bit of Asia to Mexico is my new project. I am looking forward to learn more about Asian culture from places like China, Japan and South-East Asia,” Silva added.

Not only does she give credit to social media for her growth in an 11-year-long career, Silva also says, “The biggest impact has been due to the Netflix show that aired its first season in 2018. I was also an invited judge of MasterChef Mexico this year.”

Silva emphasises on using more fresh ingredients. “For the dinner that I curated with Seth, I wanted to keep original Mexican flavours. Sanchez was really enthusiastic about us working together, so I cooked for the guests with love,” says Silva, who also runs a company Aventruta Gastronmica, which works towards preservation and promotion of century-old Mexican culinary traditions.

The Mexican cuisine-inspired dinner comprised appetizers, entrees, and main course dishes including Red Salsa Enchilada with pickled onions and fresh cheese inspired by Oaxaca culture, Shrimp Ceviche or Butternut Ceviche, special Asian Tacos, Pink Fiesta Mole. For desserts, Silva charmed all with Mexican Vanilla and Honey, a dessert made from Greek yogurt, butter crumble and raspberries filled with white chocolate cheese cream.