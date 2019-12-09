Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t demonetise people, say citizens protesting NRC, CAB

Terming the move as religious bigotry, the protesters called for both NRC and CAB to be withdrawn.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after protests took place in Delhi and Assam against the Union government’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), citizens from Bengaluru held a peaceful protest at Mysore Bank Circle on Sunday.

“India should not be divided on the basis of religious lines. NRC is anti-poor, anti-women, anti-Dalit, anti-landless, and against marginalised people. They are demonetising people by asking them to prove their citizenship,” said Sabina, one of the protesters.

They argued that it was the duty of the government to identify illegal immigrants.

“CAB violates the fundamental right to be treated equally irrespective of religion. BJP is treating Muslims as second-class citizens by terming only their community as illegal immigrants,” said Vishesh, further adding, “They are shifting the focus from real issues.”

Terming the move as religious bigotry, the protesters called for both NRC and CAB to be withdrawn. “Ever since they heard that government will implement NRC everywhere, my parents living in UP are struggling to find documents from my grandparent’s time,” said Samar, a protester.

