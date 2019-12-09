Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Lemon rice got me the apron at MasterChef Australia’

In 2016, he moved to Australia to work as an IT professional but also came across the opportunity of participating in MasterChef Australia.

Published: 09th December 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sandeep Pandit

Sandeep Pandit (Photo | Pandarinath B)

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask Sandeep Pandit on how he balances between a celebrity chef and an IT professional at Cognizant, and he casually jokes saying, “I just have a lot of loss of pay,” but emphasises that the organisation does provide him the flexibility to focus on his food journey. Pandit mesmerised close to 40 diners with a specially curated continental and fusion delicacies ranging from Tandoori-spiced Cauliflower Steaks to delicious Croquettes with Pomelo and Braised and Grilled Lamb at the event, Our Table with Jacob’s Creek, at Daddy, Indiranagar, on Friday.

Pandit dials back to the days when his family migrated from Kashmir during the exodus in 1990 to Bengaluru when he was eight years old and described the condition as a stark reality to which his family had to adjust. “My mom had to take up a job and taught me how to boil food so that my sister and I don’t end up eating stale food every day. From there on, the kitchen became a happy place, otherwise the realities of life were pretty hard. Things gradually got better with family feeling stable but my love for cooking just grew further. I went on to study engineering but my passion in the kitchen still continued,” says Pandit.

In 2016, he moved to Australia to work as an IT professional but also came across the opportunity of participating in MasterChef Australia, which saw him enter the Top-11 list in the competition but had to discontinue due to a back injury. Speaking about his connect with Bengaluru, Pandit says it was the humble Lemon Rice which got him the apron at the show. His love for Kashmiri cuisine was the core of his MasterChef journey. “I never thought I would be able to recreate Kashmiri delicacies such as Tehr, Haaq, Muji Chetin and Roghan Josh in 60 minutes and also cut my own meat. It was a humbling experience,” he adds. Pandit emphasises that Kashmiri cuisine not only has its origins from Iran and Persia but also takes a lot of inputs from the Silk Route.

During his stint on MasterChef, his inclination towards Indian cuisine prompted social media users to wonder whether he lacks skills in Continental cooking. “I am trying to break two myths, one being that I can’t cook continental delicacies and the second being that Indian food doesn’t go well with wine,” he says. Speaking about his future projects, he says the food dream will continue to be the big focus. “I am going back to Kashmir and learning from the best wazwan makers so I can make delicacies like Gushtaba by pounding the meat from scratch. There is a lot of tradition and science behind ancient food cultures that we need to adopt in order to preserve them for future. Hopefully, we will see a restaurant too,” Pandit says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Sandeep Pandit MasterChef Australia
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp