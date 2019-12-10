Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC to add 56 mini e-metro feeder buses soon

The routes through which these buses will ply, is yet to be decided. However, the survey will be done only after the KSR railway station initiative to bring in BMTC buses through Terminal 3.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is now finalising tenders for an additional 56 electric buses. The e-mini buses are in addition to the 350 electric buses in which tenders have been called. However, these mini buses will be used as metro feeder buses in an attempt to cover last-mile connectivity.

BMTC has been receiving several requests for feeder buses for quite some time now. The corporation gets around 30 requests per month, especially to cover distances between residential areas to a metro stations, bus or railway station. As of now, it has 155 feeder buses plying to metro stations with a frequency of 15 to 30 minutes according to their data.

Two months ago, MP P C Mohan had sent a letter to BMTC managing director requesting two feeder buses in Vasanth Nagar area which covers Mount Carmel College, Cubbon Park metro station and Vidhana Soudha. Speaking to Vishwanath K R, chief traffic manager (operation), he said, “The letter has been received but we are yet to conduct survey. The area had feeder services earlier but was scrapped due to feasibility issues,” he said.

