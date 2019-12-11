Limbavali’s sex tape not genuine: Forensic lab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has submitted a report to the HAL police on Tuesday stating that the purported sex tape of Mahadevapura MLA, Arvind Limbavali, was not genuine. In July, the said video was doing the rounds on social media in which Limbavali was said to be seen. His personal assistant had filed a complaint with the police, stating that the MLA’s political opponents had created the video and sought action.

The police sent the footage to the FSL’s Cyber Forensics Section, in August. In a report submitted to the assistant commissioner of police of Marathalli sub-division on Monday, the FSL confirmed that the video was not genuine. “No opinion is expressed with regard to the obscenity in this video, since scientifically it is not defined. Since the video file is not genuine, authentication of individuals present in the video is not expressed,” the report stated.