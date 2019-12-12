Home Cities Bengaluru

Dancer’s diary

Madhu Nataraj’s life revolves around her love for dance, textiles and travel, besides,of course, her favourite haunts in Malleswaram

Published: 12th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Kathak legend and guru Dr Maya Rao as her mother, you would think dance would have been the first career choice for Madhu Nataraj. However, the Bengaluru-based choreographer and dancer, known for breaking norms, never wanted to become a dancer. “I think dance had already chosen me,” she says.

The 48-year-old dancer wanted to be a journalist or fashion designer. But life took a different course. “I was born in an art-inclined family, and artists, poets and philosophers were always walking into the house,” she tells CE. “So I was brought up with art around me, and I wanted to support it by writing about it. But something personal happened, and I came back to dance, but in my own way,” she adds. Nataraj had learnt Kathak earlier, and went to New York to study contemporary dance, after which she returned to India to introduce contemporary Indian dance. In 1995, she formed her dance company called STEM (Space.Time.Energy.Movement) Dance Kampni, which, she says, was Karnataka’s first contemporary dance company.

“Now, I see there are many Indian contemporary dance companies, which I am happy about,” says Nataraj. She is now coming up with a new programme that will work on introducing dance as a curriculum to children in rural areas and urban slums, which will be launched in mid-2020.  

Apart from dance, if there is something else that interests her, it’s textiles. Nataraj is known for her impeccable and eclectic dressing style. She loves shopping fabric from local markets and styling it into something of her own. “I have made a dress out of a table cloth, which had Frida Kahlo’s image on it. I have also picked up jewellery from the markets of Kazakhstan,” says Nataraj, adding that she is currently planning to design something out of an old sari that she inherited from her mother.

“There are some old fabric stores in Malleswaram that source directly from the weavers. I get many fabrics from there too,” she reveals. The fact that she lives in Malleswaram makes it easier for her to enjoy the dosa at Veena Stores. “I am an old Koshy’s person. Even today, for the birth anniversary of either of my parents, I still go to Koshy’s. I also love Mediterranean and Pan-Asian food,” she says, going on to talk about having a sweet tooth and indulging herself once in a while, and then compensating by doing extra surya namaskar.

Nataraj is also an avid traveller, and when asked about the number of countries she has visited, she playfully asks us to take a wild guess. We are wide off the mark, and she promptly gives the correct figure – 51. Travel, she says, keeps her humble and gives perspective to her life.

“I travel a lot on work, but it does not stop there. I save up and travel more. I am one of those kind for whom things like jewellery and properties are of no interest,” say Nataraj, who last travelled to Japan and Vietnam. Next on her list are Panama, Mexico and Jamaica, and she hopes to touch 60 by the end of next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp