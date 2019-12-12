Home Cities Bengaluru

Smoke and scare again, but GoAir arrives safely

Ordeal ends, plane lands in Bengaluru 43 hours after originally scheduled time

Published: 12th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 2 am on Wednesday, passengers of a GoAir flight from Singapore finally landed in Bengaluru, nearly 43 hours behind the originally scheduled arrival time. The whole journey was an ordeal for the passengers as there was a scare  mid-air -- second time since Monday - after the plane took off from Changi Airport after a massive delay.

Among those who reached Bengaluru were natives of Hubballi -- D Deepa with her two sons, Akthar (9) and Arya (5), a special child. The family, living in Singapore for the last four years, never imagined such a horrendous start to their vacation in their hometown.

Flight G8 28, equipped with the controversial A320 Neo engine, reverted to Singapore 33 minutes after it began its journey on Monday due to technical issues in the mid-air even as passengers complained of a strong smell of smoke inside.

It was a long wait at hotels and the airport for many since then. After repeatedly giving new departure schedules, the flight finally took to the skies at 9 pm (Singapore time) on Tuesday with a new engine. Only half the originally planned 158 passengers were on board though. But their relief was short-lived.
Deepa told The New Indian Express that 10 minutes after the flight took off, she got a strong smell of smoke, even stronger than the first time and others on board also started speaking about it. “The atmosphere changed and there was panic and anxiety as it was the second time for us”, she added.
GoAir technician on board inspected different parts of the plane and declared it safe, Deepa told TNIE. They were assured that the smoke happened only because a new engine had been installed and there was nothing to worry about, she said. The smell subsided shortly and there was no problem for the rest of the journey, the passenger added.

Recounting the first scare on Monday, her husband Prasanna who works in Singapore said it was a pure horror for him. “After seeing off my family, I was checking the flight location on a flight tracking website. To my horror, I saw the flight suddenly take a U-turn and kept racing down many hundreds of feet. I knew something was totally wrong and kept calling everyone I knew in total panic,” he told TNIE from Singapore.

Deepa said, “There were many elderly people, a few in wheel chairs as well as families with kids. The extra care they require was totally lacking. Though bookings on alternative flights were made by the airline for those who wanted them and hotel stay was provided, it was a suffering all of us underwent due to lack of information.”

The family also lost some money as they missed their connecting SpiceJet flight to Hubballi and her relative drove all the way from there to pick them all up.Asked for details, a GoAir spokesperson said, “Findings are subject to investigation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GoAir
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp