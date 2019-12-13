HC stays rape case proceedings against Nithyananda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings pending before a trial court in Ramanagara against self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda in connection with a case of rape and criminal intimidation. Justice G Narendar issued the stay order upon hearing a petition filed by Lenin Karuppan, a former aide of Nithyananda, seeking directions to the trial court to consider his statement given in 2014 as witness and to recall the warrant issued to him.

The judge also directed the HC registry to secure the records of the case from the trial court, while noting that the State had not complied with its directions by not submitting its response to the petition filed by Lenin. Questioning the exemption given to Nithyananda from personal appearance before the trial court in Ramanagara, Lenin, also raised objection to the procedure adopted by the trial court in issuing of warrants to witnesses.

Lenin submitted that Nithyananda was allowed to flee, but the court issued warrants to him (Lenin), who is a witness in the case. State Public Prosecutor-II V S Hegde prayed to the High Court to secure records of the case pending before the trial court, saying Lenin had made serious allegations against the presiding officer as well as the public prosecutor in that court.

Hegde said Nithyananda got a permanent exemption from appearing before the trial court as per orders of the high court. He also submitted that efforts are on to trace his whereabouts. Lenin’s counsel submitted that a blue corner notice has been issued against Nithyananda as per information given to the Gujarat High Court and this indicated that Nithyananda is not in India. Further, the hearing was adjourned to December 18.