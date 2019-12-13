Home Cities Bengaluru

HC stays rape case proceedings against Nithyananda

The High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings pending before a trial court in Ramanagara against self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda in connection with a case of rape and criminal intimidation. 

Published: 13th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Nithyananda

Swami Nithyananda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings pending before a trial court in Ramanagara against self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda in connection with a case of rape and criminal intimidation. Justice G Narendar issued the stay order upon hearing a petition filed by Lenin Karuppan, a former aide of Nithyananda, seeking directions to the trial court to consider his statement given in 2014 as witness and to recall the warrant issued to him.

The judge also directed the HC registry to secure the records of the case from the trial court, while noting that the State had not complied with its directions by not submitting its response to the petition filed by Lenin. Questioning the exemption given to Nithyananda from personal appearance before the trial court in Ramanagara, Lenin, also raised objection to the procedure adopted by the trial court in issuing of warrants to witnesses.

Lenin submitted that Nithyananda was allowed to flee, but the court issued warrants to him (Lenin), who is a witness in the case. State Public Prosecutor-II V S Hegde prayed to the High Court to secure records of the case pending before the trial court, saying Lenin had made serious allegations against the presiding officer as well as the public prosecutor in that court. 

Hegde said Nithyananda got a permanent exemption from appearing before the trial court as per orders of the high court. He also submitted that efforts are on to trace his whereabouts. Lenin’s counsel submitted that a blue corner notice has been issued against Nithyananda as per information given to the Gujarat High Court and this indicated that Nithyananda is not in India. Further, the hearing was adjourned to December 18. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nithyananda rape case
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp