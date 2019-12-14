A feast from the land of Shikara

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans do get to relish Kashmiri cuisines in town, but the Wazwan meals are not that commonly available. So, when I heard about Parsa’s special Wazwan menu, I couldn’t wait much longer.

Situated on the busy lane of Koramangala 5th Block, Parsa’s restaurant gives a cosy ambience with some modern and old Kashmiri songs playing in the background. The place exhibits pictures of Wazas (chefs) making food and some books on the shelf. They have also arranged a corner where people can sit on a large carpet and food will be served on copper plates, called tramis, which is a traditional way of feasting.

The brand’s Bengaluru outlet was opened two months ago and they wanted to offer authentic Wazwan here. The menu includes starters and special combos. As me and my companion are new to these dishes, we sought the help of the staff to suggest starters.

The multi-course meal, which predominantly includes mutton dishes, is the heart of Kashmiri weddings. While a staffer was explaining about the cuisine, the first starter – Mutton Seekh Kebab –was served. These were minced meat roasted and grilled to perfection. We experienced the smoky flavour of the meat along with the taste of jeera and ginger. My favourite was the Tabak Maaz. It was a great winter snack which was made of mutton ribs, milk, ghee and less spices. The outer layer was crispy and the meat was juicy.

The restaurant seems to be gaining popularity. Though there were a few customers when we entered the place, later the number increased.In their Wazwan combo meals, the menu starts from three to seven-item combos. Since the meal is so heavy,we thought of ordering a moderate meal – rice with Methi Maaz, Rista, Roghan Josh and Gushtaba. All were mutton delicacies but each had very distinct taste. My favourite of the lot was Methi Maaz, which is finely chopped sheep stomach, cooked with dried fenugreek.

The famous Kashmiri delight Roghan Josh, which is prepared in oil with intense heat, was rich in spices. This slow-cooked lamb meat is frozen for hours before cooking. The curry went well with rice. Another curry, Rista, had nice blend of flavours of cloves, cinnamon and cardamom, and the meatball was cooked well. Meatballs in the Gushtaba were also soft. It had a sour taste since it’s cooked in yogurt and gave a mild savour of cardamom, ginger,fennel and dry spices. One big speciality of the restaurant is the chef source of spices from Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, the customers can relish dishes prepared with authentic Kashmiri spices.Serving Gushtaba signals the end of the elaborate feast. And so, was our meal.

Overall, Wazwan meal is a must-try for hardcore meat lovers. Vegetarians, however, might have to give it a miss.

Cost for two: `1,000 (approx)