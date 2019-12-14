Fed up with wife's 'lavish lifestyle', Bengaluru techie commits suicide

By ANI

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old techie allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself here on Friday at his apartment purportedly because he was fed up with his wife's 'extravagance' and 'harassment'.

The deceased, identified as Srinad, was employed at a software company and so is his wife Rekha. He reportedly took loans to buy a flat and meet other expenses, however, his wife Rekha used to spend 'lavishly' despite him objecting to it, cops said.

Rekha reportedly used to harass her husband and also pressurised him to transfer property in her father's name.

An FIR has been registered against Rekha and her parents under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections. Police are investigating the case.