‘The new trend involves using simple ingredients’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?

As a chef when I am able to put my thoughts, imagination and flavours on a plate while creating a new signature dish and getting a fabulous feedback from my guest, these make me really happy at work.

What is your biggest disappointment as a chef?

It makes me sad when a proper recipe is not followed and due to this, consistent results are not acquired.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I really avoid foods which are not sustainably sourced.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

As a chef of western cuisine, I feel my dishes will never fill my stomach even if it tastes wonderful,

as my mind and my tongue always goes with home food.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

I visit Thai or Mongolian restaurants often. The dining room in my sweet home is my most favourite restaurant, and my preference goes with desi ghee, basmati rice with one chilly and home style fish with potato.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe really bad.

In my early training days, I was told to take a measurement of white chocolate mousse. When I was chopping the white chocolate, unconsciously I ate some of white chocolate and the 1.5kg measurement became 1 kg, and definitely the product didn’t come perfect. My chef was not able to make out the problem till I revealed the truth with a very innocent face and with a promise of not repeating it again.

What is the best recent food trend?

Dishes made with simple and easily available ingredients, which you get in local markets.

Chef Debaditya Chakraborty,Chef De Cuisine, Hyatt Centric MG Road