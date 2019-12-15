Exhibition compares Earth, Martian features

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its living science exhibition Submerge, Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) is comparing features of Earth and Mars in its ‘Terra Mars Series’, an exhibition by Shi Weili, which experiments with satellite images of the two planets. In the form of videos, one can see the ‘terraformed’ Mars or a dystopic future of Earth.

Speaking at the inaugural event on Saturday, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw drew attention to the importance of scientific temperament in the present day. For Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director of Science Gallery, the expo presents an outside perspective of the planet and the water therein. The art exhibition will be held from December 16 to January 30 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

