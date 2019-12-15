Lokayukta asks Karnataka govt to renovate school buildings

BENGALURU: As many as 3,175 classrooms in government primary and high schools in seven districts of the state are in such a dilapidated condition that they pose a threat to the lives and safety of students and teachers.This was revealed in the data submitted by the Public Instruction Department to the Karnataka Lokayukta. According to the data, 2,008 classrooms in four districts have to be immediately demolished and reconstructed. Besides, 1,167 classrooms in three districts are in need of immediate repairs.
