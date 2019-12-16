6-yr-old dies after surgery, parents claim it’s negligence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to alleged medical negligence, a six-year-old boy who underwent an eye surgery, died of alleged overdose of anaesthesia.

The incident occurred in Manjunatha Nethralaya located on Hesaraghatta Main Road, on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Shankar, son of Selvaraj and Shubha, a couple hailing from Tamil Nadu.

Police said after undergoing an eye surgery on Saturday evening, the boy was being shifted from the operation theatre to the ward, when he passed away.

His father has filed a case accusing doctors’ negligence and overdose, as the reason for his son’s death. “However, doctors have maintained that the boy developed a breathing problem and that led to his death. We have registered an FIR and are awaiting the post mortem report to initiate further action,” the Bagalagunte police said.