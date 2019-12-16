Tree for a cause

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Along with Santa Claus and celebrations during Christmas, it’s also the season of giving and contributing to the needy. On Dec 13, Baptist Hospital, Hebbal, witnessed the unveiling of an unusual Christmas tree titled ‘Mercy Tree’, made of scrap and recycled material. The 30-foot structure was decorated with wheelchairs, crutches, and walkers to remind and sensitise the community about the need for mobility equipment and to raise funds and contributions for those in need.

Launched by quadruple amputee and blade runner, Shalini Saraswathi, the model of the operation is to lend 50 per cent of the equipment to those in need, which can be returned after use, and give away 50 per cent of equipment to those who cannot afford it but require it on a permanent basis.

Sunny Kuruvilla, assistant director, Baptist Hospital, said the initiative was started when his team came across patients in the hospital who required mobility equipment post operations, which led him and his team to provide reusable equipment which still did not suffice. He added, “We brought this issue to the community closer to us and they contributed in terms of donation as money, more importantly, with used equipment which we brought to the hospital. We are also following a sustainable system where we re-use equipment after sanitization to ensure that the specially-abled patient’s needs are fulfilled.”

Presented by Mercy Drops, a non-profit initiative of Bangalore Baptist Hospital which started six months ago, over 1,100 disabled and disadvantaged people have been identified under the programme, of which 295 have been provided with mobility equipment as per their needs.

Speaking about the initiative, Saraswathi, who lost both her legs and parts of her arms to Rickettsial – a rare bacterial infection – said the task at hand is huge but it influences and empowers people to become social. “To give them an aid which makes their lives better is essential and in India, disability along with these equipment are taken for granted, so when you make you changes like these, it tends to speak

volumes,” she said.

The unveiling of the initiative witnessed a lot of smiles, with disabled kids and youngsters receiving their much-needed equipment. Twenty-one-year-old Nikhil Anthony, who lost his ability to walk in his younger years, expressed relief on being able to access a wheelchair. “I lost my ability to walk when I was in class 5 and this equipment makes a difference for me to move around without assistance. I was unable to go to a temple for prayers without assistance, that will change now,” he said.

Earning laurels

In a bid to spread awareness about about diversity and inclusion in workplace, Brigade Hospitality Group and Association of People with Disability (APD) organised an event to celebrate December as World Disability Month. The event saw specially-abled people showcase their skill sets. “Disability is not in our hands. The private sector should recognise specially-abled people for their talent,” KGY Narayan, member of advisory board, APD, said, adding that they have helped over 2,400 special people get employment. Brigade group joined hands with APD in April 2019. “They have a hospitality training course, wherein 14 candidates were familiarised with the corporate world. We hired seven of them,” Aiswariya N, assistant general manager, Learning and Development, Brigade Hospitality Group, said. Renuka, who was born with a club foot, recently joined the company’s house-keeping section. “I never thought I would be able to have a job,” she said. “Now I can show everyone what I can do.”