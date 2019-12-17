Bringing smiles through food from across the world

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Christmas came early for the children of Sumangali Seva Ashram, when they were treated to a spread of world cuisine by the students of Indian Institute of Hotel Management, Bengaluru. For this year’s annual fest – ESTORA – which took place on December 13 at Kodava Samaja, the theme was ‘travel with delicacies’, where students showcased food from eight regions of the world like France, Italy, Mediterranean, Pan-Asian, American, Indian, etc.

The fest, which was mostly organised by the final-year students of the college, made it memorable by feeding around 100 underprivileged children. For 12-year-old Roopa, it was a special moment since she tried most of the dishes for the first time. “I loved the Chinese food,” said Roopa, who also added that she tried pasta for the first time.

The Italian section saw the maximum crowd, with live counters that served pasta with three sauces – white, red and pesto. The queue also saw elderly people who were equally excited about the food. People with sweet tooth were in luck because there were around 18 desserts served to the guests.

Apart from food, the students had taken part in some fun cultural programmes like dance performances and fashion shows. The latter turned out to be at its creative best, with students coming up with edgy sustainable fashion.