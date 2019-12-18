‘Probe misuse of funds collected in Gauri Lankesh’s name’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh’s brother Indrajit Lankesh alleged on Tuesday that the funds collected in his sister’s are being misused. He said that if they are used for positive purposes he would be happy. “However, if the funds are used for wrong things, then an investigation should be conducted,” he said.

Speaking to media persons, Indrajit said, “I came to know that the Gauri Lankesh Memorial Trust allegedly collected nearly Rs 7 crore last year and misused it. So I demand a probe into the misappropriation of funds. My family, especially my father, were not involved in such activities and I am also against it. Even I have been receiving many calls from those who donated funds.”

Meanwhile, the trust put out a press release stating that the allegations were false. “We welcome any agency that comes forward to probe the trust. The trust will reveal the audit before people on the occasion of Gauri’s birthday on January 29 next year. Whatever transactions have been conducted so far, are only through the bank and are transparent,” the press release stated.

Gauri’s sister Kavita Lankesh said, “I am one of the patrons of the trust and recently senior journalist Ravish Kumar received the first Gauri Lankesh Memorial Award. The trust held a decent programme though it did not have enough money. I am shocked to hear false allegations against the trust. The trust’s finances are open to the public and if someone, who is not part of the trust, demands or takes money, it must be probed.”

Speaking to TNIE, Professor VS Sridhar, treasurer of the trust, said, “The allegations are baseless and the collected funds have not crossed even Rs 10 lakh so far. We have conducted two programmes and also spent some money. It is ironic that Indrajit is now concerned about the happenings in the trust.”