United against Citizenship Act, Bengaluru students on silent march

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The protest by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued in the city on Tuesday.

While the police did not allow any protests near the Town Hall, hundreds of students gathered at Freedom Park and marked their protest against the controversial amendment to the Act. Nine students were detained at Town Hall and later released.

While no organisation had called for a protest, like-minded students mobilised themselves through social media.

They had planned to start their protest march from Mount Carmel College and head to Freedom Park.

However, as they were not allowed to take out a march from the college, the students dispersed and arrived at Town Hall.

However, the police had deployed additional forces there. The students were warned against staging any protested and sent back.

Nine students who protested against the police action were detained as a preventive measure.

They were released after they gave an undertaking.The students then congregated at Sri Kanteerava Stadium and took out a march to Freedom Park.

As they were raising slogans against CAA, the police asked them not to do so.

A silent march was taken till Freedom Park where hundreds of students expressed their anger against the government and the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

Holding placards against the CAA and police brutality, the protesters raised slogans such as ‘Fighting is our right and we will fight’, ‘We want freedom and we will take it’.

They said that the protests will continue and added that the government should not forget that this is a democratic country.

Shoot at sight: Minister Angadi to governments

Union Minister Suresh Angadi suggested that state governments take stringent action, even going to the extent of shooting at sight, against those who damage railway property. “One cannot be a spectator when people damage national property. It is being done by those affected by the CAA,” he said in Hubballi.

Anger on UoM campus too

MYSURU: With protests against the CAA rocking campuses across the country, the University of Mysore also witnessed demonstrations on Tuesday. The protests saw hundreds of students raising slogans and burning copies of the Act.

They also condemned the police brutality in universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The protesters comprised students from other states as well, and were supported by AIDSO and the research scholars association.