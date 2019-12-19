Home Cities Bengaluru

NGT raps Karnataka for letting sewage into Bellandur lake

Published: 19th December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday slammed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the State Government yet again over the pathetic condition of Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

The Tribunal noted that 256.7 million litres of untreated sewage was entering Bellandur Lake every day and added that it is a criminal offence to pollute the 130-year-old lake spread across 9,000 acres. It directed the state government to address it on a war-footing as the sewage has contaminated the groundwater.

The Bench noted that foul smell was emanating from the garbage dumped all around the water body and that entry of untreated sewage into the lake was the major cause of frothing. The Bench again directed BWSSB to ensure that the sewage treatment plants were in place by September 30, 2020. Until then, interim remedial measures must be taken. Any default in this regard will result in payment of compensation of Rs 5 lakh per month per inlet into the lakes from February 1, 2020, the  bench said. 

Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel stated that if the works were not completed by September 30, 2020, then they will be liable to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh per sewage treatment plant per month. The amount will be recovered from the erring officials with a black mark in their service record.

The NGT noted that desilting of the lake was not done and steps were also not taken to curtail the flow of untreated sewage into the lakes. The government had also failed in controlling the dumping of waste into the lakes. 

At an earlier hearing, the NGT had directed the State Government officials to ensure that all encroachments are cleared. Referring to court cases, the Bench suggested that if any injunction was granted by any courts which were considered erroneous, the officials could move the higher courts. Also, action against erring officials must be taken immediately, the 
NGT said.

