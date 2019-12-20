Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman conductor hospitalised after two throw acid on her

The police have obtained CCTV footage which is not clear. Efforts are on to nab the accused and personal rivalry could be a reason behind the crime, the police officer added.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:08 AM

Acid Attack

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne men poured acid on a 35-year-old BMTC woman conductor while she was walking to work in the early hours of Thursday in Bagalagunte near Peenya. The reason for the attack is yet to be known and the victim is recovering in a private hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that four months ago, Indira Bai, a resident of Havanuru Layout, was knocked down by a speeding car. The accused had tried to kill her and make it look like an accident. However, she did not file a case as had suffered minor injuries.
Indira works in Peenya depot and has been living along with her husband Balaji, a driver by profession.

The couple hails from Shira in Tumakuru district and she has been working with BMTC since 17 years.
A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 5.30 am when Indira was on the way to reach Depot number 9 for her morning shift. She was walking past a private college when two men, who came on a scooter, threw acid on her, which fell on her face and chest. The accused managed to flee before people rushed for her help. She was taken to a private hospital where her condition is said to be out of danger.

According to an eye witness, Indira started screaming when she was targeted by the accused and no one could trace his movements. Both were wearing helmets.

