Fun with ‘foxy’ food

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per popular beliefs that say the fox is a clever animal, it has now managed to sneak in to Whitefield and make its presence widely felt, as Fox in the Field recently opened its doors at Forum Shantiniketan Mall. Covering four floors, the owners have given a completely different outlook to each of them. Enter the Fox is the first level, which has been turned into a modern, friendly place for a quick drink or pop-in bites, while Fox in his Den on the second level showcases a speakeasy library bar with an open kitchen. The third level, Fox on Stage, is a crowd puller as it has been converted into a multi-level seating with a huge stage for music, comedy, dance and more. The terrace – Fox and the Moon – is mostly for hosting brunches and sundowners.

Looking forward to their ‘clever’ dishes, ‘crafty’ brews and ‘foxy’ cocktails, I took a seat on the second level and couldn’t help but notice the quirky decor –creative lamps, fox-themed hanging portraits and a wall dedicated to Instagram-worthy photo sessions.We started off with Dabeli Pizza, which was a quick bite-size dabeli or double roti topped with corn pesto.

While digging into the cheesy, crunchy items, Naan Pops and Tawa Khurchan Mutton came along, and I was recommended the flowery Indian Spiritz cocktail to pair with the appetisers. While the name sounds fancy, Naan Pops is actually paneer makhani or butter chicken shaped like a dumpling, with elaborate plating making it look visually appealing. Spicy hot and soft on the inside, the charcoal-coloured crunchy coating on the outside will give a burst of flavours in your mouth.

I also tried Fox of Fury, which is a clever twist to idli: Mangalorean-style chicken ghee roast pieces which have been carefully placed on round idli toasts, making the experience a tangy one. However, the flavour of the chicken seemed to be lost somewhere in the middle.You can try out a few tempting craft beers like Chocolate Stout, Lager, Hefeweizen, Triple IPA and Saison, all of which are flavoured with cocoa, spice, citrus and fruity characters.

Every glass, even the bamboo straws, has a cute sticker of a fox on it, giving an original vibe to every element at the microbrewery and restaurant.Every floor has one page of a dedicated food menu, so keep an eye on their specials. Also, the starters come in small portions, which is again, a clever move by the chefs so that people can order a little of everything.

I chose a Continental dish for the main course – Pan-seared European Salmon Fillet – which deserves special mention as the fish was cooked just right along with grilled vegetables, pommery mash seasoned with balsamic vinegar reduction. Vegetarians can go for Five Shroom Chowdar cooked with beetroots, truffle oil, cremosa foam and sourdough croutons along with blue cheese gnocchi. Soft beetroot fillets floating on cheesy bed will fill you up instantly.To end it on a sweet note, the Gulab Jamun Cheesecake really takes the cake. With small pieces of Gulab Jamun embedded in the soft, gooey cheesecake, my palate was satisfied.

Cost for two: Rs 1,700 (approx)