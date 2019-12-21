Home Cities Bengaluru

Mixin’ up the right potions

When Vibha Harish was walking down an aisle in a supermarket, she found that most of the beauty and nutrition-related products were focused on telling us how our bodies should be.

Published: 21st December 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : When Vibha Harish was walking down an aisle in a supermarket, she found that most of the beauty and nutrition-related products were focused on telling us how our bodies should be. “Spotless skin, or skinny bodies. Imagine how impressionable that can be on a young child. It was important to me to change the narrative around beauty and strength. They come from within. And all that matters is how healthy you are. That’s what makes a difference,” says 24-year-old Harish. 

Pic: Meghana Sastry

The result was CosMix, a startup which focuses on  natural plant-based mixes made from plants, herbs and berries which are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and addresses issues of immunity, gut, hair, energy, skin, and sleep. And Harish was diagnosed with PCOS learnt that “we weren’t getting enough nutrition in our diets and realised that beauty and strength come from within. I was also disappointed that the idea of beauty was taught to us by brands using too many stereotypical adjectives that used our insecurities against us,” she says.  

Research involved months of meeting doctors and nutritionists, and a lot of study every day. “After a day of making DIY projects I would study about holistic health approaches and ancient herbs. My mom is a homoeopathic doctor, so her view on things helped a lot. Her teaching was also a preliminary to my research. After formulating our mixes to reach its most optimised state, I conducted tests with friends, family and others,” she says. 

Currently CosMix offers six functional mixes made from ancient science of potent foods along with principles of modern nutrition. The six blends are  healthy hair, sleep like a baby, all day energy, strong immunity, happy gut and feel-good skin. According to Harish, the products were deliberately named to focus on health and not on a certain aspect of beauty/ strength.

While she doesn’t have any specific target audience in mind, Harish says she hopes to help anyone who is looking at an affordable  (products are priced approx. `500 for 50gms) and accessible means to increase their nutrition intake and take a holistic natural approach to their health. “I’ve been surprised to see that my target audience is across age groups, and genders,” she says. 

Reaching people and spreading the message has been Harish’s biggest challenge so far. But despite some tough days, knowing that she is empowering people makes a big difference. “Recently, a user of CosMix – a father of a 5-year-old, told us that he’s spending more time with his family, because he’s able to sleep on time and has energy throughout the day and was thankful for that extra time. These kinds of messages keep me going every day,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vibha Harish CosMix
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp