‘Season of Smiles’ kicks off at Bengaluru airport, spreads cheer

BENGALURU: The annual entertainment and shopping extravaganza — Season of Smiles — is back at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the sixth successive year. Passengers stand to win many prizes during the month-long event. The flagship event commenced on December 18 and will continue up to January 15, 2020, stated an official release from the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Meanwhile, a flash mob dance was staged on Thursday which came as a surprise to passengers.

“The aim of Season of Smiles is to spread the festive cheer among passengers and guests who visit the airport during the holiday season,” the release added. Brightening the ambience, the terminal will be adorned with festive decorations such as winter-themed Christmas installations, illuminated trees and selfie zones to draw passengers into the festive mood.

It will be a musical extravaganza from December 20 to 31 with Christmas carols, choirs, live bands at “The Quad by BLR” section. For visitors to the airport, specially curated Christmas menus will be available at all food and beverage outlets. A purchase for Rs 999 and above at the outlets inside the airport gives passengers a chance to win an Audi A3 or BMW Motorrad or OnePlus Phone.

Fog disrupts flights at airport

Due to foggy weather at KIA on Friday morning, 24 flights were affected. According to BIAL, 22 departures from the airport and one arriving flight were delayed. An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru was diverted to Chennai.