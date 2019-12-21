Home Cities Bengaluru

Teachers, principal arrested for beating 13-yr-old with wooden duster

Reshma allegedly threw the duster at the boy’s forehead causing him injuries, which required stitches.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Koramangala police have arrested the principal and two teachers of Narayana E-Techno School located in 8th Block Koramangala for beating a 13-year-old boy in Class 7 with a wooden duster, causing him head injuries, and then threatening his sister with dire consequences if her family revealed the incident to anyone, recently. The accused are Reshma, the Maths teacher, who is the prime accused in the case; Shaji Sebastian, the principal; and Mathew, an English teacher. The school management allegedly tried to hush up the incident, which took place on December 16. 

Reshma allegedly threw the duster at the boy’s forehead causing him injuries, which required stitches. The boy’s ‘mistake’ was asking the teacher during class that he wanted to open the window to hear the music playing outside. The school management called the child’s mother to school and allegedly told her that he was injured when he fell while playing.

A senior police officer said that Pavitra, the boy’s mother, approached Koramangala police on Wednesday and informed them that on December 16, around 2.30pm, the physical education instructor informed her that the boy fell down while playing and got injured. She rushed to the school from her office and noticed that her son was sitting in the principal’s chamber. The principal allegedly said the same thing. 

When Pavitra asked her son what happened, he told her about Reshma. The mother asked the principal why they were misleading her, but Sebastian allegedly tried to convince her not to make an issue out of it. 
She alleged that the school management also tried to convince her not to reveal the matter to anyone, and even offered to waive the school fees. The management tried to convince her through her neighbour, who they knew. 

Pavitra alleged that Mathew threatened her daughter, who studies in the same school, that the school would make her suffer and they would spoil her life by suspending her if the family approached either the police or any child helpline.When TNIE contacted the school management, they refused to comment on the incident. The Koramangala police produced the accused before the court to remand them in judicial custody.

corporal punshment case Koramangala police
