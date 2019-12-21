Unwind with succulent  savouries & cocktails  

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU : Looking to spend your evenings in a relaxed environment which lets you disconnect from daily routines? Merak at JW Marriott, Vittal Mallya Road, might just serve you with the right answer. Started in partnership with brewing giants Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) and JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, this newly-launched section of the hotel is a perfect spot to unwind with sprawling greenery around the open bar along a mix of comfortable seating including the pool-side, setting a tropical ambience. 

As we made our way to the section in the evening we quickly settled in to the comfortable cabanas set by the pool accompanied by vibrant lighting. The course commenced with beverages as we savoured a variety of cocktails, my companion loved the Merak Gazer, which was an infusion of Gin, Blue Pea Flower Decoction, Cointreau, Martini Bianco and a splash of Ginger Ale, which felt soothing with a subtle kick of gin.

Coming to the food, we started off with Thai Herb Cigar Rolls, which had a crispy exterior and a hearty filling of minced chicken followed by the delicate yet juicy Chestnuts and Broccoli to kick start the wide variety of short-bites which were lined up for the evening. This was followed by the Crispy Mulgapodi Lamb, where the meat was chopped into bite-sized portions and fried to perfection, leaving a smoky aftertaste and would recommend it with the Dark Phoenix which comprised dark rum, orange liqueur, orgeat and activated charcoal.

We went on to indulge in the Keema Aur Bun Maska, which was a splash of flavour with flavourful minced meat and paired along with a side of buttery short-bread. As we completed our meaty affair, we went on to dig in to the Cantonese Style Lobster, which was a clear winner on the table with its remarkable  presentation and tender lobster meat, which was stir-fried with oriental flavours. This was followed by a portion of Naga Chilli Mushrooms, which was a complete affair of extra-spicy and crunchy stir-fried button mushrooms.To wind up the evening, we indulged in a generous serving of Tiramisu, which had a perfect balance of coffee and vanilla flavours. Cost of two: 2,000 (approx)

